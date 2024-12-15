Massive assault on Siversk direction was repelled with devastating losses for enemy. More than 50 occupiers and lot of equipment were destroyed - OSGT "Khortytsia". VIDEO

In the Siverskyi sector, our defenders repelled a massive attack by the occupiers. On 14 December, the enemy made 8 assault attempts in the defense line of the Edelweiss mountain assault brigade.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, thanks to the professionalism and heroism of the soldiers, all enemy attacks were repelled with devastating losses for the enemy.

Also, the Khortytsia military unit published the results of the defenders' combat work to destroy enemy manpower and equipment:

52 occupants were killed and 37 wounded.

Destroyed:

4 IFVs;

13 motorcycles;

4 buggies;

1 MT-LB;

28 FPV kamikaze drones;

1 120 mm mortar;

1 unit of automotive equipment;

1 Hi 82 kamikaze drone.

"The enemy has once again realized that attempts to seize the positions of our defenders are costing them dearly. Our soldiers are an unbreakable wall that protects the country from the occupiers!" the statement reads.

Earlier, Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov reported that on 14 December, Russian troops attacked the Siverskyi ledge from 3 directions. The K-2 battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed more than 30 occupants, 2 Grad, Uragan and 2 armored personnel carriers with troops.