Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts under fire, houses damaged in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk. PHOTOS

On 14 December 2024, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The Pokrovsk district

According to the RMA, numerous multi-story buildings and private houses were damaged in Kurakhove and nearby villages. A house was damaged in Pokrovsk.

The Kramatorsk district

It is also noted that a multi-story building and an administrative building were damaged in Lyman. In Druzhkivka, 7 multi-story buildings and a private house were damaged. In Nova Poltavka of the Illinivska district, 6 objects were damaged.

The Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 6 private houses and a multi-story building were damaged. In Siversk, 19 private houses and a multi-story building were damaged.

