Burning all night: SSU drones destroy enemy ammunition depot in Donetsk region - sources. VIDEO

SSU drones destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in Donetsk region.

This was reported to Censor.NET by sources in the SSU.

As noted, details of the special operation conducted by the SSU have now emerged.

"Security Service drones made a hellish 'cotton' at artillery and mortar depots near the village of Markine in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. Thousands of ammunition for IFVs, tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines, grenades and millions of rounds of ammunition of various calibres were stored there," the SSU assured.

According to our sources, as a result of the Security Service's special operation, explosions were heard at the enemy facility all night long. Not only was the ammunition depot destroyed, but also a nearby fuel and lubricant depot.

