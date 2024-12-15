Enemy train and 40 fuel tanks were destroyed in Zaporizhzhia region. This is joint operation of SSU, DIU, and SOF. VIDEO

On 14 December 2024, our soldiers conducted a successful operation to destroy enemy logistics in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to sources.

According to the sources, on 14 December, the SSU, together with the Tavria Special Operations Unit, the DIU, the SSU, and the Unmanned Systems Forces, conducted a unique multi-stage special operation. The goal was to cut off the logistical routes of fuel supply from Crimea to the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region.

First, the 13th Main Directorate of the SSU Military Counterintelligence Department organized a sabotage to blow up the tracks while a train with tanks was moving near the village of Oleksiyivka, Bilmatskyi district.

When the train came to a standstill, soldiers from the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces began to strike with attack drones, which caused some of the tanks to catch fire. Then HIMARS came into play. Thanks to the DIU's aerial reconnaissance and in coordination with the Tavria, the missiles hit the locomotive and the outer cars to prevent the enemy from stretching the tanks and saving some of the fuel.

Watch more: Defense forces destroyed enemy special equipment, trench lines, dugouts, and fortifications. VIDEO

Finally, the DIU soldiers finished off the train with attack drones.

As a result of the special operation, a locomotive, and 40 tank cars were destroyed, and an important railway line supplying Russian troops was put out of action for a long time.

This information is also confirmed by journalist Andriy Tsaplienko.





