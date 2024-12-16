Soldiers of 10th "Edelweiss" SMAB repelled Russian attack: 24 occupiers - "two hundred", 10 - "three hundred", six combat vehicles and five motorcycles destroyed and damaged. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 10th "Edelweiss" SMAB repelled a massive attack by the invaders, inflicting significant losses on the Russians.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed three armoured vehicles in the clash, five motorcycles and "killed" 24 occupiers. Two armoured vehicles, five motorcycles and a military UAZ were damaged. Ten occupiers were "three hundred".

"On 14 December 2024, the enemy launched an assault on our defence line. However, thanks to the professionalism and heroism of the soldiers of the 109th separate mountain assault battalion of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss", all these attacks were repelled with devastating losses for the enemy," the soldiers wrote in a commentary to the video posted on social media.

