Defense forces destroyed enemy tank T-90M and BMP-2 of Russians on Siversk direction of front. VIDEO

In the Siverskyi sector, operators of the GALA drones company of the Pomsta Offensive Guard Brigade and fighters of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Edelweiss destroyed an enemy T-90M tank and a Russian BMP-2.

The aerial reconnaissance unit of the GALA drones company also identified the points of accumulation of enemy infantry, their routes and successfully eliminated the Russians.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

