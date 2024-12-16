Putin: "West is pushing Russia to red line"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that the West is allegedly pushing Russia to the "red line," and Moscow "cannot but respond to this."

He said this at a board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media.

According to the Kremlin leader, "Moscow does not rattle its nuclear weapons, while the West scares its population with mythical statements that Russia is allegedly planning to attack someone."

Putin also claims that the Kremlin will support the potential and "balanced development of nuclear forces" of the Russian Federation.

The Russian dictator cynically stated that "Russia maintains a policy of nuclear deterrence, not nuclear weapons rattling."

"The West is pushing Russia to the red line, and Moscow cannot help but respond," he said.

In addition, he says that the West allegedly considers itself "the representatives of the Lord on Earth, although they do not believe in the Lord."

Putin added that the serial production of the Oreshnik systems will allegedly be ensured in the near future, and that it is "the newest powerful weapon" of Russia.

Arrest warrant for Putin

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.