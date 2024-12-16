General Staff on abuse of soldiers of 211th Brigade: Commander suspended, commission sent to military unit

Vladislav Pastukh, a soldier of the 211th Pontoon and Bridge Brigade, beat and mocked soldiers who drank alcohol but did not pay him money for not drawing up reports of violations.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the material of the UP.

The penalty for drinking alcohol or drugs while serving under martial law is a fine of 17 to 34 thousand hryvnias. Failure to draw up protocols allowed the military to avoid administrative responsibility for such an offense and continue to receive bonuses, the newspaper writes.

"During the official inspection, the soldiers told me that in order to avoid drawing up a report, they had to pay from 5 to 20 thousand hryvnias to the person who discovered the violation.

I also established many illegal facts, including the beating of soldiers if they drank alcohol but did not pay money. Most of the bullying was done by Pastukh's son, Vladyslav Pastukh, a senior lieutenant at the time and now a captain, who was a platoon commander in the first battalion," said Ostafiychuk, an officer in the psychological support department, who was then serving in the 211th Brigade and was involved in internal verification.

"Little Pastukh threatened that his father (Valeriy Pastukh - Ed.) was the chief of staff and his godfather was a brigadier, who could transfer the soldiers to the infantry, where they would be immediately thrown "for meat". With these threats, he managed to extort money from the guys," said one of the sergeants.

According to five former officers and sergeants of the brigade, Pastukh Jr. extorted money from the military and abused them during business trips to build fortifications in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Vladislav Pastukh tied one of the soldiers to a cross and took a photo of him.

According to Ostafiychuk, an officer in the psychological support department of the 211th Brigade, after the cross incident, which caused a great deal of publicity in the brigade, Pastukh Jr. was transferred to another unit, and his father paid money to the affected soldiers who filed reports.

Neither the prosecutor's office nor the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings over the abuse of the military.

Earlier, it was also reported that law enforcement officers are investigating the alleged involvement of a commander of the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the involvement of subordinates in the construction of a house in Khmelnytsky region during their business trip to the combat zone.