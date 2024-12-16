On December 14, Russia lost record number of vehicles - Defense Ministry

On December 14, the Defense Forces destroyed and damaged 181 Russian army vehicles, which is a record since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

"We are talking about the destruction and damage to trucks for various purposes (logistics vehicles, including fuel tankers) and light vehicles," the statement said.

Before that, the largest losses in vehicles were recorded on March 15, 2022. Back then, the Ukrainian military "canceled" 179 units of occupiers' vehicles for various purposes.

Watch more: Occupiers in pipes: "Rarog" battalion of 24th Brigade destroys ruscists in canal in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO