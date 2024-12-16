Occupiers in pipes: "Rarog" battalion of 24th Brigade destroys ruscists in canal in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO
The soldiers of the Rarog unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 24th Brigade destroy the Russian occupiers in the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal in Chasiv Yar.
The crew posted the video on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"The occupants are learning and improving their tactics every day - they use small assault groups instead of massive mechanised attacks. The enemy's attack aircraft are trying to infiltrate our positions and gain a foothold. One of these "assembly points" in Chasiv Yar is the pipes of the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, where the invaders are hiding from death," the statement said.
The soldiers of the RAROG battalion discovered the occupiers and destroyed them.
