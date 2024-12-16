ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12120 visitors online
News War
8 883 7
liquidation (2064) elimination (4427) Donetska region (3033) 24th separate mechanized brigade (69) Chasiv Yar (143) Bakhmutskyy district (44) war in Ukraine (695)

Occupiers in pipes: "Rarog" battalion of 24th Brigade destroys ruscists in canal in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Rarog unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 24th Brigade destroy the Russian occupiers in the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal in Chasiv Yar.

The crew posted the video on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupants are learning and improving their tactics every day - they use small assault groups instead of massive mechanised attacks. The enemy's attack aircraft are trying to infiltrate our positions and gain a foothold. One of these "assembly points" in Chasiv Yar is the pipes of the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, where the invaders are hiding from death," the statement said.

The soldiers of the RAROG battalion discovered the occupiers and destroyed them.

Read more: Italian government approves tenth aid package for Ukraine

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 