The Italian government has approved the allocation of the tenth military aid package for Ukraine.

This is reported by the Ansa agency, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, the content of the military aid is classified, as it was in the past.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized that Italy is "close to Kyiv" and seeks a just peace, "which cannot be a surrender of Ukraine."

Read more: No enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in Pokrovsk, ruscists were repelled near Pishchane - "Khortytsia" OSGT