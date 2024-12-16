No enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in Pokrovsk, ruscists were repelled near Pishchane - "Khortytsia" OSGT

No fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Pokrovsk, and there are no Russian subversive reconnaissance groups in the town.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia OSTG Nazar Voloshin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The situation in Pokrovsk

"I would like to emphasise right away that there are no enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in Pokrovsk, there are no battles on the outskirts of the city. Of course, the enemy is trying to move closer to the city, trying to get through the left and right flanks of the Defence Forces to avoid a frontal assault. The enemy is also avoiding frontal attacks, trying to avoid the city. This city is important for us, there is a railway there that the enemy will try to capture. At the moment, the Defence Forces have managed to push back Russian forces near Pishchane, not far from Pokrovsk," he said.

According to Voloshyn, fighting is currently ongoing there. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is putting up four brigades against one brigade of the Defence Forces. Three all-Russian armies - the 2nd, 41st and 51st - are opposing the Ukrainian defenders in this area.

The situation near Uspenivka

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are conducting stabilisation measures near Uspenivka as part of a defensive operation.

"Units of the Defence Forces are carrying out stabilisation measures as part of a defensive operation along the frontline there. The operation carried out by the Defence Forces provides for maximum exhaustion of the enemy, destruction of its resources, and preservation of our personnel. Therefore, in any case, first of all, the enemy must be stopped there and the front line must be stabilised," Voloshyn said, answering a question about the risk of encirclement of the Ukrainian military near Uspenivka.

No other information on this situation has been disclosed yet.

Earlier, it was reported that the Defence Forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent encirclement in the Uspenivka area.