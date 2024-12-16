ENG
Russians shelled Druzhkivka and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region over last day. PHOTO

Over the past day, police recorded 2,645 hostile attacks on the frontline and residential areas in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Donetsk region.

"12 civilian objects were destroyed, including three residential buildings," the police said.

The occupiers dropped two "UMPB D-30SN" bombs on Druzhkivka, damaging an apartment building, a utility company, a library, a shop, a civilian car, and power grids.

Russia shelled Myrnohrad with artillery, damaging 2 apartment buildings.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts under fire, houses damaged in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk. PHOTOS

