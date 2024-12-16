Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Freeland resigns

Chrystia Freeland, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Canada of Ukrainian descent, unexpectedly resigned. According to her, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered her another position.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, this was reported by CBC.

On December 16, Freeland unexpectedly announced her resignation a few hours before she was to make a statement on the state of the economy in the fall.

Freeland released a letter of resignation addressed to Justin Trudeau. In it, she stated that last Friday, Trudeau informed her that he no longer wanted her to serve as finance minister and offered her another position.

"On reflection, I have decided that the only honest and right thing for me to do is to resign from the government. To be effective, a minister must speak on behalf of the prime minister and with his full confidence. With your decision, you have made it clear that I no longer have that trust," Freeland said.