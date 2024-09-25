23rd SRB of AFU expressed distrust of commander and demanded his resignation: You personally have not been to any combat position

The soldiers of the 23rd separate rifle battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expressed their distrust of the commander and demanded his resignation.

This was reported by soldier Vyacheslav Kurbanov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"You are unworthy of the position of commander of our battalion for the following reasons:

1. During the year of your tenure as battalion commander, you have not personally been to any combat position or to any place of residence of the personnel of the battalion entrusted to you. Your deputies were never interested in doing so either.

2. For 8 months, you have been ignoring numerous reports from deputy company commanders about the unsatisfactory moral and psychological state of the rifle company soldiers. The first of these reports was submitted in January 2024.

3. Despite the reports of the deputy commanders of the rifle companies about the unsatisfactory moral and psychological state of the personnel in August and ignoring the message in the signal of the deputy commander of the 2nd company (that the creation of the Korin-8 observation postmakes no sense and can only lead to unjustified losses), you planned and ordered the offensive on September 5, 2024. As a result of your disregard for the opinions of your officers and negligent planning of the combat operation, the battalion suffered significant losses among its best fighters and practically lost its combat capability.

4. You ignored reports from rifle company commanders on September 16 that the personnel had no strength to continue performing combat missions and needed long-term recovery, and ordered them to move to new combat positions.

5. You, through the company commanders, threatened the personnel that if they continued to insist on withdrawing for recovery, the battalion would be disbanded and the soldiers, sergeants and officers would be dispersed to different units.

6. During the 4 days of our stay in the rear villages of the Kharkiv region, you did not come to any of the locations of the personnel to communicate personally and study the mood among your subordinates.

7. You demand that soldiers who are completely exhausted physically and mentally continue to perform combat missions. This can lead to unnecessary losses caused by fatigue.

8. By stationing exhausted soldiers on combat duty, you risk losing not only people, but also the positions themselves, which in turn can affect the defense capability of the entire front in a certain area," the defender explained.

Thus, the soldiers are demanding the resignation of the commander of the 23rd separate rifle battalion.

The letter of appeal was signed by 89 soldiers.

