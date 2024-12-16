Trump: There is "little progress" on resolving war in Ukraine

US President-elect Donald Trump said he is working hard to end Russia's war against Ukraine and has already made "a little progress."

He said this while speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Censor.NET reports.

"We are very active in helping to return hostages, as you know, in Israel and the Middle East. We are working very hard on that. We're also trying to stop the war, this terrible, terrible war in Ukraine. We're making a little bit of progress," Trump said.

He added that this is a "difficult, unpleasant case."

"The number of soldiers killed on both sides is 'astronomical'. I have never seen anything like it. We are doing our best, we will see what happens," the Republican said.

In addition, he said that his team intends to hold contacts with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "put an end" to this war.

Earlier, National Security Advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump Mike Waltz commented on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's idea of a "Christmas truce" between Ukraine and Russia.

Also, US President-elect Donald Trump said he wants to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia and plans to put pressure on Russia.

He also considers the war in Ukraine a higher priority than the conflict in the Middle East.