Waltz on aid for Ukraine under new administration: Trump’s strategy does not include "blank cheques"

The team of US President-elect Donald Trump believes that unlimited assistance to Ukraine cannot be a strategy.

This was stated by Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Waltz in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET reports.

Waltz was asked whether the Trump team intends to restrict Ukraine's use of US weapons or limit US military aid to Ukraine.

Responding, Waltz reminded that Trump recently said that "a blank cheque is not a strategy" and that it simply leads to endless war.

"What does success mean in the context of our interests? How do we end this war? Who will be at the negotiating table? How do we encourage all parties to negotiate? What will be the mechanism of the agreement? These are the questions we are discussing with his excellent team that he is forming," said the adviser to the newly elected US President.

It should be noted that the term "blank cheque" refers to the format of support for Ukraine from the administration of the current US President Joe Biden.

Earlier, Trump suggested that aid to Ukraine would be cut during his presidency.

