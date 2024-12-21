At least five "Shaheds" flew into Belarus at night - "Belaruski Gayun"

On the night of December 20-21, at least five Russian Shahed kamikaze drones flew into Belarus from Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the monitoring project "Belaruski Gayun".

It is noted that the first arrival of a group of two Russian UAVs was recorded at 23:28 local time on Friday. Then one drone flew into the territory of the village of Bragin, and the other moved in the direction of the city of Gomel.

Further activities of the "Shahed" were recorded at: 23:34 on Friday, 00:06 and 01:29 on Saturday local time.

Read more: In 5 months, 351 Shaheds flew to Belarus - Belarusian Hajun

The monitoring project notes that the drone, which flew into Belarus almost immediately after midnight from Slavutych, subsequently made several circles in the border area, flying from the village of Komarin to Chernihiv.

It is also noted that another Belarusian Air Force aircraft took off around 02:40 local time, an hour after the last sighting of 5 Shaheds overnight.

As a reminder, on the night of December 21, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 113 Shahed and other types of drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 57 drones.