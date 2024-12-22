Ukrainian Armed Forces responded to Putin’s "high-tech duel" with strike on headquarters of 155th Marine Brigade of Russian Armed Forces in Rylsk, - Butusov

Ukraine's armed forces responded to Putin's "high-tech duel" by launching 10 missiles at the headquarters of Russia's 155th Marine Brigade in Rylsk, Kursk region.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov posted this on Facebook.

"On 19 December, Putin said at his press conference that he was going to stage a 'high-tech duel'. A few hours later, Russian ballistic missiles flew at Kyiv, most of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defence, and the Russians managed to damage several civilian and commercial buildings," he said.

According to Butusov, in response to another terrorist attack by Russia, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the headquarters of the Russian 155th Marine Brigade in Rylsk, Kursk region, with 10 missiles.

"The 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces is known for mass crimes - the killing of civilians in the Kyiv region, looting, and the killing of prisoners. And the day before, it was the flag of the 155th Brigade that was unfurled over Putin during a press conference.

The brigade commanders were obviously very happy that they had managed to promote themselves so loudly. But the Russian war criminals did not have long to rejoice," Butusov said.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief added that the enemy suffered significant losses as a result of the damage to the 155th Brigade's headquarters, and the command post was destroyed.

"This is what a 'high-tech duel' between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian terrorists really looks like," he added.

On Friday, 20 December, Russia reported an alleged Ukrainian massive missile attack on the town of Rylsk in the Kursk region. The Russian side claims that the Ukrainian army allegedly fired six ATACMS missiles with a cluster warhead at Rylsk. The media reported that the wreckage found in Rylsk indicates that the town was allegedly attacked by a US HIMARS missile system.