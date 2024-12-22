Drones attacked Russian Federation’s Orel base: fire at oil depot. VIDEO

On the night of 22 December, drones attacked the Rostov region of Russia, including the Stalnoy Kon oil depot.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

"The Oryol region is once again undergoing a massive hostile UAV attack, which has resulted in another fire at a fuel infrastructure facility in the village of Stalnoy Kon," Orel Governor Andrey Klitschkov said in a Telegram post.

The very moment of the explosion looks fascinating.

This is not the first drone attack on this oil depot. On the night of 14 November 2022, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones already attacked the facility, damaging a tank at the enterprise. This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Steel Horse is part of Orelnefteprodukt, which is part of Rosneft, one of the world's largest oil producers.

Class IIIb tank farm with seven tanks and a tank farm capacity of 10,000 m³. It is located 170 km from the border with Ukraine.

The main product is petrol and diesel fuel supplied to the Russian army.