Soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great defeated a Russian armoured group in the Kupiansk direction. The enemy used five armoured vehicles for the assault: two tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles with troops inside, which were timely detected by the unit's aerial reconnaissance.

Even before approaching the enemy landing site, the infantry fighting vehicles were attacked by the military, but not very successfully, Censor.NET reports.

As soon as the enemy infantry began to abandon their combat vehicles, the brigade's external pilots began to operate drones with drops. The enemy failed to save and hide the military equipment, which led to its destruction by drone strikes.

First, the enemy lost an infantry fighting vehicle, and then a tank was destroyed. Both units were completely destroyed beyond repair.

The enemy personnel who were thrown into the battle were unable to manoeuvre and attack due to the loss of equipment. They tried to hide in the forest belt, where a large part of them was also eliminated by drone strikes.

