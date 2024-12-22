ENG
News
Ukrainian Armed Forces: Occupiers lost 69 people and almost 40 pieces of equipment and weapons in South over last day

Destruction of Russian equipment

The Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine continue to repel enemy attacks, inflicting fire on enemy locations and positions.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, over the past combat day, it was confirmed that the number of aggressor personnel decreased by 69 people.

The occupiers also lost

  • a mortar, a cannon of corps artillery and an anti-aircraft gun "AZG-57";
  • 15 units of automotive and armored vehicles;
  • 7 units of "Shahed-136" attack UAVs;
  • 1 boat
  • 3 motorcycles and an ATV;
  • 1 buggy;
  • 1 Starlink satellite terminal;
  • 2 communication antennas and a UAV control antenna;
  • 3 generators.

Watch more: Soldiers of 14th Brigade defeat Russian armored group and eliminate group of occupants in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In addition, the following were damaged:

  • 2 dugouts and 2 personnel shelters;
  • an ammunition storage site and a UAV takeoff site.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion , Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 774,100 Russian invaders.

