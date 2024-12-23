Intense fighting continues in urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The enemy was active in the Lyman sector yesterday. Combat actions were also recorded in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Siversk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

During the day, the enemy conducted offensive actions in Starytsia - in the Kharkiv sector, near Kucherivka and Zahryzove - in the Kupyansk sector - to improve the tactical situation. It was unsuccessful.

The enemy became more active in the Lyman sector. Defence forces repelled enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Terny, Makiivka and in the direction of Novoiehorivka and Serebrianka.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked our positions in Bilohorivka during the day. The enemy used armoured vehicles, buggies and motorcycles to conduct assault operations in the direction of Verkhniokamianske.

Intense fighting continues in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, where the enemy is trying to improve its tactical position, regardless of losses.

In the Pokrovsk sector, enemy assault groups using armoured vehicles tried to break through our defences near Zelene, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Novoelyzavetivka and Novoolenivka. The enemy was unsuccessful and continues to amass forces.

Fighting continues in Kurakhove in the urban area. Also in this area, the enemy, with the support of armoured vehicles, attacked our positions near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Dachne, Uspenivka and Zelenivka. The enemy's attempts to break through our defences were repelled. Only to the west of Zelenivka, thanks to the skilful actions of our troops, two armoured personnel carriers were destroyed and one damaged.

Intense fighting continues in the Vremivka sector. The enemy conducted offensive actions using armoured vehicles near Velyka Novosilka, Kostiantynopilske, Rozdolne, Blahodatne, Vremivka and west of Storozheve and Makarivka.

In repelling the assaults, our soldiers destroyed 1 tank and 2 enemy armoured personnel carriers, and damaged 3 more tanks and 1 armoured personnel carrier. As a result of the fire damage, our fortifications in some positions were destroyed, making it impossible to hold them further. Measures are currently underway in these areas to search for, detect and destroy the remnants of enemy assault groups.

As a reminder, the occupiers tried to storm the island area in the Prydniprovskyi sector 5 times, but were unsuccessful.