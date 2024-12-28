Shahed storage facility in Orel region of Russia destroyed, - General Staff

On 26 December 2024, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other components of the Defence Forces, struck a protected facility of the Russian Armed Forces in the Orel region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the fire damage destroyed the storage, maintenance and repair warehouse for Shahed kamikaze drones, which consisted of a number of concrete protected structures.

"This combat operation has significantly reduced the enemy's potential to conduct air raids with strike UAVs against the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Read more: 100 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy carrying out most of its attacks on Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have detailed information about the facilities of the Russian Armed Forces. The work to identify and destroy targets on the aggressor's territory will continue," the General Staff emphasises.

Earlier, the DIU reported that a warehouse with $16 million worth of Shahed parts was destroyed in Russia. The warehouse was located in the Alabuga economic zone in Russia.