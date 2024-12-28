Since beginning of year, losses of Russian troops have exceeded 421 thousand people. In 2024, enemy paid highest price since beginning of invasion, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the results of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024.

As noted, he heard reports on combat operations, the work of the Air Force and Air Defence, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, training and restoration of combat capability, logistics, mobilisation, and countering offences.

"This year has been a difficult test of our strength. But, despite everything, we have withstood and continue to fight - we are restraining the numerically superior enemy, maintaining control over strategically important areas, keeping control over the western part of the Black Sea, reducing the enemy's military and industrial potential, including with the help of DeepStrike," the Commander-in-Chief emphasises.

According to him, the Defence Forces are destroying the aggressor by all possible means.

"Thus, since the beginning of 2024, the total losses of the occupiers involved in the offensive have already exceeded 421,000 killed and wounded. That is, this year the Russians have paid the highest price since the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine.

Total enemy losses for all this time amount to approximately 785,000 servicemen," he said.

In the past year, the Unmanned Systems Forces were created in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We are building up this extremely important component, which is essential in today's technological warfare. Compared to last year, the supply of unmanned systems to our units has increased 19 times. The number of defeated and destroyed enemy targets increased by 3.7 times," Syrskyi assured.

He also reminded us that this year the timeframe for basic training of mobilised soldiers has been extended. After all, high-quality training is a prerequisite for saving the lives of our soldiers, as the Commander-in-Chief himself constantly emphasises.

"The meeting summarised the existing problems and outlined ways to solve them. We set priorities for the next year. I set specific tasks for the command and control. I am grateful to the soldiers for the resilience of Ukraine's defence in such incredibly difficult conditions," he concluded.