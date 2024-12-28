Over 340 arsons of military vehicles recorded in Ukraine over year - National Police

Since the beginning of 2024, the police have recorded 341 cases of arson attacks on military vehicles, while last year such cases were isolated.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the National Police, Chief of the Criminal Police Andrii Nebytov, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that since the beginning of 2024, Russian special services have been actively recruiting Ukrainians through social media to commit terrorist attacks, damage property, obstruct the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces, and commit sabotage.

See more: Employees of largest Service centre of Ministry of Internal Affairs drive undeclared cars - media. PHOTOS

"If we take individual cases of arson attacks on military vehicles, then as of today we have already recorded 341 such crimes. Most of them occurred in the spring and summer of this year," said Nebytov.

He also added that investigators have already notified suspicions in 219 cases, and a total of 184 people are being prosecuted for committing such crimes in Ukraine.

Nebytov emphasized that last year such cases were isolated.