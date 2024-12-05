Employees of largest Service centre of Ministry of Internal Affairs drive undeclared cars - media. PHOTOS

Employees of the largest Service centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs drive to work in cars that are not listed in their declarations because they are registered either to relatives or to strangers. In addition, their relatives have a lot of other expensive property registered in their names.

Bihus.Info investigated the work of the country's largest Service centre, Kyiv's TSC No. 8041 (20 Peremohy Street). Last year, the National Police had already investigated a criminal case: according to investigators, the head of the Service centre, along with several administrators, could artificially create a shortage of coupons and then sell the services of the Service centre for 3-4 thousand UAH through "runners". And this year, internal security issued several dozen reports to the inspectors of this centre: the practical exam was supposed to be recorded on video and audio, but some exams were missing. However, the crime ended with a sentence only for the "runner", the inspectors appealed in court and had the administrative protocols and fines cancelled, and the problem with the shortage of coupons has not been resolved.

Since 2022, this Centre has been headed by Oleksandr Boiko, who previously worked in Chernivtsi. Boiko's declaration is modest: in Kyiv, he lives in someone else's apartment and drives his father's 10-year-old Toyota Land Cruiser. However, his wife's Instagram shows that she uses cars that were not listed in the declarations - probably BMW X3 (from $50,000), Volkswagen ID.4 electric cars (from $30,000) and BMW IX3 (from $60,000). These are the cars that have been registered in Boiko's father-in-law's name in recent years, and all of them were bought new. According to Boiko, his wife is currently in Chernivtsi, so he "declared what he knew."

Administrator Volodymyr Naumenko arrives at work in an Audi E-Tron (over $40,000) registered in the name of his 22-year-old son. Previously, he also used a Toyota Highlander registered in his brother's name, as mentioned in the materials of the same criminal proceedings of the National Police. Until recently, Naumenko declared his wife and two sons, and after he stopped declaring, all three of them gained significant property. The wife got an apartment in a new building and a new Highlander, the eldest son got his own apartment in another new residential complex, a dacha on the Kyiv Sea, a large amount of land in Muzychi near Kyiv and a Toyota Camry, and the youngest son also got an apartment in the same residential complex and the already mentioned E-Tron. None of this is reflected in Naumenko's declarations anymore.

Also, in the service parking lot behind the SC, you can see a Lexus NX 300 registered to the mother-in-law of the administrator Anatolii Klymenko. Klymenko's declaration shows that the apartment in the new building was given to him by his pensioner father, who allegedly paid UAH 50,000 for it. In October, a new Lexus NX 450H+ (from $60,000) was registered for the same father.

Administrator Nataliia Los drives two different Teslas - a Tesla Model 3 and a Tesla Model Y - at once, although she officially only owns a not-so-fresh Dodge Challenger. One of the Teslas is registered to a man who does not appear in Los' declarations, although tags in GetContact suggest that he could be her common-law husband.

Administrator Serhii Panchenko has a similar story . None of his declarations mention his wife, but in the car park of the SC you can find a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado registered to a woman who has been posting "family" photos with Panchenko on social media for years. In addition, Panchenko's mother owns a private house in the "Mizhrichchia" residential complex near Kyiv, and this year another Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was registered for his father.

As for the inspectors (all of them are administrators in their declarations), most of them have also upgraded their family car fleet over the past year. For example, Dmytro Parchenko switched from an ancient Honda Accord to an Audi A6. The declared price of the car is UAH 600,000, although the previous owner sold it for USD 25,000, which is almost twice as much. Another Audi, this time an A4, belonged to Serhii Datskov's wife. All relatives disappeared from the declarations of inspector Roman Zhurkov, while a Chevrolet Volt and a Chevrolet Menlo, registered respectively to Zhurkov's mother and (probably former) father-in-law, appeared in the car park of the SC.

An interesting fact is that this Chevrolet Menlo worth $20,000 used to belong to another inspector, Vadym Chistiakov. Chistiakov himself now drives a VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 CROZZ (from $30,000). The car is registered in the name of a woman who was not previously listed in the inspector's declarations. Another thing that Chistiakov does not indicate is the value of his private house near Kyiv. According to him, he received the land plot as a gift and with an unfinished building. But he does not say who gave it to him or how much it cost to complete the house.

The declarations of inspector Andrii Kukhelnyi deserve special attention. For many years, he has allegedly been buying cars at prices that are clearly lower than the market value. The most interesting is the LEXUS IS 200T, declared at a price of UAH 30 thousand. Sometimes, in the case of the second sale in a year, when taxes have to be paid, he also sells at a lower price. For example, when he sold a BMW 428I, Kukhelnyi declared an income of only UAH 10 thousand. Currently, Kukhelnyi drives a TESLA MODEL 3, which he has not yet declared. This may indicate that the car was again registered at a lower price.

In a commentary to Bihus.Info, Oleksandr Boiko said that the management and administrators of the centres were not involved in the shortage of coupons or the problems with the electronic queue system, which forced people to "hunt" for coupons around the clock and sometimes for months. They say that it is difficult to get a coupon only because there are so many people willing to take the exam in Kyiv, but there are few inspectors and they cannot find new SCs. At the same time, Boiko could not clearly explain how and why the coupons are shuffled in the system at night, when it is supposed to be down in principle. At the same time, Boiko acknowledged that this system is not efficient.