MPs continue to buy luxury cars during war and "hide" them on relatives - media. PHOTO

MPs continue to update their car fleets by registering new cars for relatives or related companies and not declaring their use.

This was found out by Bihus.Info journalists, Censor.NET reports.

Serhii Minko, an MP from the "Dovira" parliamentary group, arrives at parliamentary meetings in a new BMW X7 made in 2022. The car was purchased in the spring of 2024, when the cost of similar cars started at $90,000. This car is not listed in the MP's declaration.

However, it seems that this is not the only luxury car of the MP. Journalists have noticed that the MP leaves the country estate where Minko's family lives in a Mercedes GLE 53 AMG made in 2023. This car was also purchased in the spring and the cost of similar cars is at least $120,000. Mercedes is also absent from the MP's declaration.

Both cars are registered to the company "Agrorecovery", which belongs to the MP's sister, Iryna Hryshyna. According to documents, she is engaged in crop production and grain growing. The company was established in April 2024 and immediately started registering expensive cars. In a comment to Bihus.Info, Sergii Minko only promised that he would declare everything later: "Everything that is subject to declaration will be reflected in the declaration for 2024."

Read more: Several people’s deputies have renewed their car fleets since 2022: they explain it by beekeeping and their spouses’ businesses

MP Serhii Mandziy from the "Servant of the People" party has also switched to a new car. He comes to the Rada in a new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. The price tag for such cars is about $55,000. The car was registered in February of this year for the company "Systems for Business 2", the owner of which, according to the documents, is Serhii Mandziy himself.

In response to the inquiry, the MP said that he was using the new car on a lease basis. The information on its use will be reflected in the declarations for the relevant period in accordance with the requirements of the law.

Another "servant" from Berdychiv, Bohdan Kytsak, who, according to his declaration, does not own any cars, arrived at one of the last sessions of the Verkhovna Rada in a Toyota RAV 4.

Although this car was made in 2023, it can hardly be called elite. Nevertheless, the cost of such a Toyota now starts at $36,000, and in early 2024, Kytsak's 69-year-old mother, who worked at the Berdychiv Pedagogical College, became its owner. According to her colleagues, the woman has not lived in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but she did buy the car that her son, the MP, now uses.

Read more: Almost every second declaration contains assets that have significantly increased during martial law - NACP

Kytsak initially told reporters that he did not have a car of his own and sometimes used his friends' cars. However, when he realised that he had already been spotted with a new RAV4, he added that he would later include this car in his declaration and that he had bought it for the money he received from the sale of his family's property.

Anatolii Urbanskyi, an MP from the "For the Future" parliamentary group, paid the most expensive price for the renewal of his vehicle fleet. The brand new MERCEDES-BENZ G 63 AMG purchased by his wife Olena Urbanska cost the family 8 million hryvnias.

The MP's wife is an entrepreneur and runs a restaurant. However, her income in 2023 was just over half the cost of the car she purchased. Accordingly, the MP's family appears to have used their savings to buy the car. In response to a query from Bihus.Info journalists about the expediency of buying such expensive cars during the war, the MP spoke about the charitable assistance he and his family provided to the military and civilians. "Unfortunately, Ukraine does not currently produce cars of this class, but I hope it will after the victory," Urbanskyi said.