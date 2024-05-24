Sister of National Police Chief Vyhivskyi trades fuel with companies investigated by NPU - media. VIDEO

The company, which is registered to the sister of the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, does business with defendants in criminal proceedings investigated by the National Police.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the material of Bihus.Info.

The journalists noted that for many years Vyhivskyi has been stating in his declarations that he constantly uses other people's property, officially rented or borrowed.

After his appointment to Kyiv, according to investigators, he moved into a private house near Kyiv worth UAH 6.5 million. It was registered to a long-time family friend from Mykolaiv, but the latter did not have an income commensurate with such a purchase. The woman was also unable to answer journalists' questions about the location of "her" house, or how many squares it had, etc.

Vyhivskyi also used cars registered in his mother-in-law's name for a long time, the article says.

"At first it was a Hyundai Santa Fe, then a Volkswagen Touareg. Then my mother-in-law sold the Touareg and gave the entire proceeds (UAH 900,000) to her daughter. This amount was just enough to buy an Audi SQ5, although the mother-in-law herself then bought a new Audi SQ8. Such cars cost from $100,000, and Vyhivskyi's mother-in-law has no business or even a salary for many years," the authors note.

At the same time, the journalists found that Vyhivskyi's sister, Oksana Alkhovyk, has a private house in the suburbs of Mykolaiv, where the police officer lived when he worked in the local department. At the time of the purchase, she did not live there, but in a small village near Mykolaiv, where she worked in a village school as a primary school teacher, with a salary of about 60 thousand UAH per year. A few years later, Vyhivskyi's sister was employed by her brother, in the Mykolaiv police. Then she also moved to the city, but settled in a small house of 32 square metres on the outskirts.

"In 2019, she became one of the founders of "Yugnefteprodukt" LLC, which is engaged in the wholesale trade of fuel. Her partner in this company for several years was the husband of the owner of the house where Vyhivskyi now lives. Currently, the sister of the head of the National Police owns half of the business with an annual revenue of about UAH 400 million. At the same time, it turned out that "Yugnefteprodukt" LLC, owned by the National Police chief's sister, had been trading with the defendants in criminal proceedings of the National Police itself for several years," Bihus.Info noted.

"In response to the request, Vyhivskyi said that he did not know for what money his sister bought the house where he lived. The police officer also does not know where his mother-in-law got the cars he drove. As for the crime against Yugnefteprodukt's contractors, he allegedly knows nothing about it, because the National Police investigators are independent and he does not interfere in their work," the investigation concluded.

