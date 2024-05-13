Firm of ’Servant of People’ director Kiriushchenko signed contracts for more than UAH 750 million with state agencies - media

El-Energo, co-owned by Oleksii Kiriushchenko, director and screenwriter of the TV series Servant of the People, signed 12 contracts worth over UAH 750 million with state and municipal enterprises between October 2023 and May 2014.

This is stated in a new investigation by Bihus.Info

It is noted that in August 2023, director Oleksii Kiriushchenko, who collaborated with the projects of Kvartal 95, joined El-Energo (received a 49% stake). Oleksandr Khandryha became his business partner (51%).

El-energo's core business is power trading. The company was established in September 2022 and received its electricity supply licence in November. However, before the new owners started operating, the company did not conduct any business.

"After the change of ownership, the company started receiving budget orders. In total, by April 2024, it managed to conclude 12 contracts for the supply of electricity to utilities and government agencies. The total value of the orders is UAH 774 million (the value including amendments to the contracts as of 10.05.2024). Most of the agreements were concluded by the end of the year, so the price and volume of supply may still be changed," the investigators said.

Currently, the largest deal is with Dniprovodokanal, a utility company of the Dnipro City Council. According to the latest amendments to the contract, the deal is worth UAH 521 million. The contract is to be completed by the end of the year.

Kirшushchenko refused to talk to journalists about his new electricity business.

When asked directly about El-Energo and its contracts, Kiriushchenko first said that he did not understand what he was talking about. Then he said that he was not Kiryushchenko at all. And finally, the conversation turned to the insults of the Bihus.Info editorial board and the journalist.

