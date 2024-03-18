People from entourage of ex-head of Kyiv Metro Brahinskyi won tenders for hundreds of millions of hryvnias - BIHUS. Info. VIDEO

The BIHUS. Info project has published a second investigation into the activities of the former head of the Kyiv Metro, Viktor Brahinskyi, which revealed that people close to the official won state tenders for hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to BIHUS. Info.

In particular, the investigation states that the contract concluded on 23 December 2022 between "Kyiv Metro" and CB "Teploenergoavtomatika" LLC for the overhaul of the tunnels of the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska line was stamped "for official use". In response to a request to clarify why the contract was classified and why this company was chosen as the contractor, the subway replied that "information is not subject to public disclosure".

The total value of the deal, according to the subway's own reports, is UAH 1.58 billion, of which the contractor has already been paid about a billion. And journalists managed to find out that the contract may contain significantly inflated prices for materials and equipment.

Since the summer of 2020, Tatyana Beletska has been registered as the main owner of "Teploenergoautomatika" Design Bureau LLC. At the same time, she is a ballerina, People's Artist of Ukraine, a teacher at the National Opera of Ukraine and head of the classical choreography department at the Kyiv Municipal Dance Academy.

According to the investigators, Beletska is most likely the mother-in-law of Brahinskyi's long-time colleague and business partner, Kyrylo Kryvets. In the mid-noughties, the men worked simultaneously in the structures of Naftogaz, and later, in 2007-2012, they did business together. After Brahinskyi became the head of the "Kyiv Metro" in 2014, Kryvets became the owner of several contractors that supplied goods and performed work for the metro.

It is noted that Kryvets initially joined "99 Production" LLC, which immediately began supplying the metro with uniforms. Interestingly, for some time, the company was headed by Brahinskyi's cousin as a director, so it turns out that the sister entered into agreements with the utility company headed by her brother. Also, "99 Production" competed in a number of tenders with Svitlana Ilyina, an individual entrepreneur who is an accountant for the Brahinskyi family business.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko responded to the second investigation into the activities of Brahinskyi and his family.

He urged Bihus info journalists to pass on the information about the facts revealed in the investigation into Viktor Brahinskyi to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

After the publication of the first investigation, the head of Kyiv Metro, Viktor Brahinskyi, handed in his resignation.

