Russians are looking for relatives of Ukrainian soldiers in occupied territories - NRC

Russians continue filtration measures in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular, they are now looking for relatives of the Armed Forces, there are cases of their forced eviction.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, FSB officers, with the help of the occupation administrations, are updating the lists of relatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who live in the occupied territories. The identified relatives are summoned for interrogation, and cases of their further forced eviction have already been recorded.

"The enemy thus hopes to reduce the amount of information transmitted from the TOT to the Defense Forces. However, Moscow does not understand that these repressive measures are futile, because they were the occupiers and remain so for the majority of the population," the NRC emphasized.

