Government supports dismissal of heads of Kyiv and Poltava RMAs

Cabinet of Ministers supports dismissal of heads of Kyiv and Poltava RMA

Today, on December 28, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft presidential decrees on the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, and Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at its meeting on December 28, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the draft presidential decrees on dismissal:

  • Ruslan Andriyovych Kravchenko from the position of the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
  • Pronin Philip Yevhenovych from the position of the Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration.

