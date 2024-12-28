Government supports dismissal of heads of Kyiv and Poltava RMAs
Today, on December 28, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft presidential decrees on the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, and Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.
This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, at its meeting on December 28, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the draft presidential decrees on dismissal:
- Ruslan Andriyovych Kravchenko from the position of the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
- Pronin Philip Yevhenovych from the position of the Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password