Russian Federation has changed tactics of massive drone attacks on Ukraine - British intelligence

Starting in August 2024, the Russian invaders decided to change the tactics of their massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. The Russians are conducting larger, less frequent strikes instead of the frequent, smaller-scale attacks that were typical at the beginning of the year.

This is reported by the UK Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence data, Censor.NET reports.

"Since August, Russia has very likely been using the time to build up stockpiles between missile strikes and then launch larger attacks (against Ukraine - ed.), but which are less frequent than the more frequent small attacks it launched earlier this year," the British intelligence analysis says.

Read more: AFU may withdraw from Kursk region by spring 2025 - Bloomberg

The UK intelligence also analyzed the recent massive missile attack on Ukraine that took place on the night of December 12-13.

It is noted that the set of targets of the Russian attack on Ukraine on December 12-13 was similar to its previous attacks. This attack was aimed at critical national infrastructure and industry in Ukraine, and was also supposed to suppress Ukrainian air defense with a large number of drones.

The ministry added that the aggressor country Russia is stockpiling missiles to use them in smaller numbers and without warning.