Enemy stormed Velykyi Potemkinskyi Island, trying to break through our defense line - Southern Defense Forces

The defence forces of southern Ukraine continue to conduct counter-battery combat, destroying the enemy and its equipment. Over the past day, we received confirmation of the elimination of more than a hundred occupants and fifty pieces of enemy equipment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

As noted, almost three hundred attacks from various types of artillery were recorded over the past day.

"The invader is also actively using UAVs. Over the past day, the enemy launched 329 attacks with FPV drones of various modifications and dropped more than 300 fragmentation munitions with damaging properties," the statement said.

According to the Southern Defence Forces, the enemy stormed Velykyi Potemkinskyi Island in the Southern operational area yesterday, pursuing the goal of breaking through our defence line.

On the Huliaipillia and Orikhiv directions, the enemy continues to rotate personnel and form them into assault groups, preparing for possible future attacks. In addition, the enemy does not stop conducting aerial and engineering reconnaissance.

Earlier, the Defence Forces stated that the occupiers were preparing new assaults in the Zaporizhzhia region.