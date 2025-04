Russian occupants are advancing near a number of settlements in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian defence forces managed to push back the enemy in Kruglennoye.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

The enemy advanced near Vozdvizhenka, Novoielyzavetivka, Novovasylivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Hryhorivka, Toretsk and Nelipivka. The enemy was driven back in Kruglenkoye," the statement said.

Kruglenkoye, Kursk region

Vozdvizhenka

Novoielyzavetivka. Novovasylivka and Shevchenko

Dachenske

Hryhorivka

Toretsk

Nelipivka