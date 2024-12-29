Censor.NET YouTube channel gets one million subscribers

The Censor.NET YouTube channel has a million subscribers.

The channel's regular hosts are Bohdan Butkevych and Maryna Daniliuk-Yarmolaieva.

"On weekends and weekdays, with or without light, under fire or during anxiety, in Kyiv and near the front, you do it. There are no other recipes.

Because our tiny team, which also includes Maryna Yevtushok and the family of Ihor Sviridov and Tania Tereshchenko, is so tiny that we have never had anything but our zeal and desire to prove that even one man is a warrior in the field if you do everything honestly and with full dedication," journalist Bohdan Butkevych wrote.

As a reminder, channels that have reached 1,000,000 subscribers are awarded the Golden Button.

"The channel received the Silver Button in 2021.