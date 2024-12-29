New German government will continue to support Ukraine - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is confident that the future federal government will continue to strongly support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, as it is in Germany's interests.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Baerbock said this in a commentary to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"No federal government that cares about the security of Germany and Europe will abandon the people of Ukraine. Only a just peace for Ukraine will ensure peace and freedom in Europe," the diplomat said.

She is confident that Ukraine will be able to rely on Germany after the elections.

Baerbock noted that the ferocity with which Russia has been striking Ukraine and its energy sector in recent days shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is still "determined to absolutely destroy" the neighboring state.

"Supporting Ukraine therefore remains an absolute self-defense of our own security and peace," Baerbock emphasized.

Given the fears that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, after his inauguration, may try to impose a peace that would not be in Ukraine's interests, the German minister emphasized the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, not just words about the need for a negotiated peaceful solution.

"Only reliable, long-term and, above all, truly sustainable security guarantees will prevent Putin from resorting to further conquest campaigns. Only then will there be sustainable peace and stability in Ukraine," she said, without specifying what kind of guarantees she was referring to.

The minister also expressed her belief that true peace means that injustice does not become the norm.

As a reminder, on Monday, December 16, the German Bundestag expressed no confidence in the government of the current Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This will lead to early parliamentary elections in February 2025.