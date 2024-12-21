Zelenskyy expresses support for Germany after tragedy in Magdeburg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg.

The president announced this on Twitter (X), Censor.NET reports.

"Shocking news from Germany, where doctors are fighting for the lives of the victims after a horrific attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg. Violence must never win anywhere," he said.

The President noted that Ukrainians pray for those who were injured and expressed solidarity with the residents of Magdeburg and all Germans in this difficult moment.

"It is very important to establish all the circumstances and motives of the attacker. We support the people of Magdeburg and all Germans on this difficult day. Hold on, dear German friends," Zelenskyy added.

Tragedy in Magdeburg

In the German city of Magdeburg, a car drove into a crowd of people at a Christmas market. There are many injured and dead.

According to eyewitnesses, the car drove into the territory of the Christmas market. People ran away from the car in a panic.

Later, Bild reported, citing Magdeburg rescue services, that at least one person was reported dead. Rescuers also say that 60 to 80 people were injured.

So far, 5 people have been reported dead and more than 200 injured.