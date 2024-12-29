Russia has rejected Trump's proposal for negotiations, which included postponing Ukraine's accession to NATO for 20 years and deploying Western peacekeepers.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with Russian media.

He said that such initiatives do not meet Russia's interests and contradict President Vladimir Putin's proposals. He emphasized that the deployment of Western peacekeepers would only complicate the situation and not contribute to peace.

"If Washington really wanted to end the conflict, they would stop supplying weapons to Kyiv, demand that their satellites follow suit, and order their Kyiv puppets to cease fire, resume the negotiation process without any conditions, canceling Zelenskyy's decree banning himself from negotiations with the Russian leadership," Lavrov said.



In addition, the foreign minister noted that Russia does not consider a ceasefire in Ukraine at this stage appropriate, as it would "be a road to nowhere," in his opinion. He emphasized the need to reach final legal agreements that would take into account the interests of all parties.

"Our country's position on the settlement is well known and remains unchanged. We are ready for negotiations, but they should be aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and take into account the real situation on the ground," Lavrov added.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Trump, during a meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, said he wanted talks to end the war quickly.