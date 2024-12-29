ENG
Information about capturing of our pilot in Kursk region is not true - Air Forces

Russia lies about captured pilot in Kursk region

Russian propaganda media are spreading information that a Ukrainian pilot has surrendered in the Kursk region. This is a fake.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Unfortunately, there are cases of captivity of servicemen who previously served in the Air Force. However, the information about the capture of a Ukrainian pilot is FALSE. All Ukrainian pilots continue to perform tasks to protect the country," the statement said.

