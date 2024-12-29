Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 104 occupiers and 48 units of enemy equipment in south over last day
Southern Ukraine's defense forces continue to fire at the enemy's locations and firing positions. During the day, the enemy lost 104 people.
This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, over the past day, enemy losses amounted to 104 occupiers.
In addition, the following were destroyed:
- 20 mortars and artillery systems;
- 16 vehicles and armored vehicles;
- 9 motorcycles and an ATV;
- 3 boats;
- a video surveillance camera, an electronic warfare trench and 4 generators.
Ukrainian troops also destroyed:
- 29 dugouts/shelters for personnel;
- 2 observation posts;
- 2 UAV control antennas and a communication antenna;
- 2 storage sites for ammunition and 2 storage sites for fuel and lubricants.
As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 784,200 Russian invaders.
