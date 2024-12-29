ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 785,930 people (+1730 per day), 9656 tanks, 21450 artillery systems, 19,981 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 784,200 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.12.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 785930 (+1730) people,
  • tanks - 9656 (+5) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles - 19981 (+11) units,
  • artillery systems - 21450 (+42) units,
  • MLRS - 1256 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems - 1032 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21038 (+25),
  • cruise missiles - 3003 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 32410 (+82) units,
  • special equipment - 3670 (+2)

Watch more: Border guards destroyed enemy’s dugouts, firing points and communication system in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

