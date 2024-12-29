NATO says number of hybrid attacks by Russia has increased: we can count dozens

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there has been an increase in hybrid attacks by Russia.

This was stated in an interview with Sky News by NATO representative James Appathurai, who is responsible for updating NATO's hybrid warfare strategy, Censor.NET reports.

The official added that the number of hybrid attacks by Russia has increased to levels "that would have been considered unacceptable five years ago."

"We can definitely count dozens. Up to a hundred for sure. However, there are also many foiled plots," Appathurai said.

In particular, we are talking about cutting vital submarine cables, sabotage, planting explosive devices in airplane cargo, etc.

Appathurai said that the increase in the number of hybrid attacks by the Russian Federation is the Kremlin's response to the military support of Ukraine by Western partners.

"This part is true. So they don't like what we're doing, but they also see us as an enemy. And it's getting worse," the official said.

He noted that NATO is concerned that Russia's hybrid attacks against Allied countries could eventually lead to significant casualties.

"I am really concerned that one of Russia's hybrid attacks will lead to casualties... There is a real threat that one of these attacks will lead to a significant number of casualties or cause significant economic damage," the NATO official added.