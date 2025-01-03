Ukraine plans to produce about 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles in 2025, - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine plans to produce 30,000 long-range drones this year.

He said this during a government meeting, Censor.NET reports.

The Prime Minister noted that the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated a total of UAH 2 trillion 230 billion for security and defence in 2025.

Spending on weapons and military equipment will amount to at least UAH 739 billion.

"The plans of domestic defence companies include increasing their existing production capacities to $30 billion. As part of the Weapons of Victory project, we will launch long-term contracts with manufacturers for 3-5 years. We will pay special attention to the long-range component and the missile programme. The President's task is to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones.

Ukrainian enterprises also plan to produce about 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles," Shmyhal said.

Ukraine will also develop the "Danish model", under which partners buy weapons from the domestic defence industry for the needs of the Ukrainian army. By 2025, it is expected to attract more than $1 billion.

