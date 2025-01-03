Russian military does not have effective countermeasures against Ukrainian naval drones - DIU

The Russians do not yet have an effective countermeasure or alternative to defeat Ukrainian maritime drones. The enemy is only trying to defend itself against existing maritime drone attacks.

According to Censor.NET, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Yevhen Yerin, said this during a telethon.

"The enemy is also learning, the enemy is preparing, and the enemy should not be underestimated, but their means of counteraction are usually defensive. They are primarily defending themselves against the attacks that are carried out directly by naval drones. They do not yet have any effective countermeasures or alternatives to defeat our maritime drones," Yerin said.

As a reminder, on December 31, two Russian Mi-8 helicopters were destroyed as a result of a successful operation near the occupied Crimea.

