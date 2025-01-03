Ministry of Defence to launch digital rating of combat effectiveness of commanders via "Army+" platform

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has launched a new system to assess the effectiveness of commanders based on digital reports on enemy damage submitted through the "Army+" platform.

This was announced by Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

The reports will be submitted quickly and without the use of paperwork, and will also allow attaching data from the DELTA combat system.

"This way we will create a large unified dashboard of enemy destruction. It will help analyse the performance of units and the army as a whole," noted Chernohorenko.

This initiative will create a large dashboard that will help analyse the combat effectiveness of units, assessing not only the military, but also equipment and ammunition. The data collected will allow us to better understand what weapons need to be manufactured and supplied where in order to ensure the combat capability of the troops.

