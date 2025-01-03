Missile and at least 25 Shaheds flew into Belarus over past 4 days - Belarusian Hajun. INFOGRAPHICS

Between December 31 and January 3, at least 25 Russian Shaheds flew into Belarus from Ukraine, 13 of them on New Year's Eve. A missile launched by the Russians from the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation was also spotted flying over Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the monitoring group " Belarusian Hajun".

"On December 31, 8 aircraft entered, most of which passed through the "Belarusian corridor" and flew back to Ukraine. The flights on December 31 were at: 00:09 a.m., 06:36 a.m., 06:57 a.m., 07:12 a.m., 08:08 a.m., 08:21 a.m., 09:53 a.m., and at 09:54 a.m. the last Shahed in 2024 flew over Nova Huta, went to Terekhovka and entered the Russian Federation," the report says.

Read more: 137 "Shaheds" flew into Belarus in December - "Belarusian Hajun"

Also, at 09:27 a.m. on December 31, a missile launched from Smolensk region (Russia) at Ukraine passed over Belarus near Khotymsk.

On New Year's Eve, January 1, 13 Russian drones flew into Belarus. The first "Shahed" in 2025 flew into Belarus at 02:17 a.m. on January 1 via Komarin and then headed for Bragin, where it disappeared.

Subsequent events in the new year took place at: 02:21 a.m., 02:28 a.m., 02:36 a.m., 02:49 a.m., 02:51 a.m., 03:21 a.m., 03:22 a.m., 03:32 (х2) a.m., 04:39 a.m., 06: 42 a.m., 07:23 a.m.

Last night and in the morning of January 3, at least 4 drones also flew into Belarus: at 03:49 a.m., 04:06 a.m., 06:02 a.m., and 06:05 a.m. At 06:02 a.m., the drone entered through Loev, then went to Khoiniki and headed for Mozyr.

Read more: Belarus is ready to deploy "dozen" Oreshnik complexes - Lukashenko

It is reported that on the night of December 31, January 1 and 3, during the Shahed's event, the Belarusian Air Force did not take off. In general, there has been no aviation activity since December 20.

"Fighter jets took off from Baranavichy only on 21.12, 22.12 and 01.01, and flights in Machulishchi were recently recorded on 21.12 and 23.12. Also, on December 25, an Il-76 of the Russian Aerospace Forces arrived in Machulishchi from Russia, which flew back to Moscow the same day," the monitoring group added.