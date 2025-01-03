Ukraine’s defense industry should increase production to $30 billion in 2025 - Smetanin

At the first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2025, plans were announced to increase the production capacity of the defense industry to $30 billion within a year.

This was announced in a telegram by the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin, Censor.NET reports.

To achieve this goal, the government has provided UAH 54.5 billion for the development of the defense industry and at least UAH 739 billion for total spending on weapons and military equipment.

Among the key tasks:

Production of at least 30 thousand long-range drones.

Expanding the production of various types of drones, including FPV drones and Ukrainian Mavic drones.

Production of about 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles.

Ukrainian enterprises also plan to enter into long-term government contracts for 3-5 years, which will ensure stable financing and predictability of production.

As part of the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom initiative in 2025, it is planned to raise more than $1 billion from international partners using the Danish financing model.

As a reminder, on Thursday, November 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025". UAH 2.23 trillion has been allocated for the Security and Defense Forces.

