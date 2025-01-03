Pilot project "Destruction Report" launched in Defense Forces - Umierov

The Cabinet of Ministers has supported the launch of the "Destruction Report" project in the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which will allow digitalizing and streamlining reporting on the results of hostilities in our troops.

This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

What will change?

At the first stage, units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard will be able to provide the General Staff with daily reports on enemy damage through Army+. The reports will be synchronized between the app and the DELTA combat system, which will ensure the objectivity and transparency of the data.

Why is it important?

Objective accounting of confirmed enemy losses

Ability to constantly monitor the effectiveness of commanders and units according to clear criteria

Analysis of the effectiveness of various types of weapons and ammunition on the battlefield

Optimization of production and supply of the most effective weapons.

What's next?

As part of the pilot project, the submission of damage reports will be possible in individual units. If successful, the project will be extended to all units of the Defense Forces.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine received technical assistance worth 3.3 million euros from partners from Estonia, Netherlands and Luxembourg - Umerov